San Juan School District Investigating Doll Incident at Del Campo High

SACRAMENTO — School officials at the San Juan Unified School District say they are now actively investigating the placement of a unclothed African-American doll placed in a common locker in the girl’s locker room at Del Campo High School.

It was apparently reported several weeks ago to a vice principal, but nothing was done until more concerns and complaints came in from parents. One of them told FOX40 that her daughter felt unsafe after the doll was discovered by three girls in the locker room.

The school principal first told the student body about an incident of intimidation on Thursday on the school’s daily video news clip, but didn’t explain the incident. Many students got a first glimpse of the doll when they saw a photo posted to a social media site.

“I’m shocked…that doll is black…and it’s racial,” said African-American student William Buford.

Student Stephanie Fernandez says if it was a prank it was a bad one.

“It has deeper meaning, It’s not funny, it’s not something like you should joke around ,” said Fernandez.

San Juan Unified School District Communications Coordinator Raj Rai, said they took action when they learned more details about the incident just a few days ago.

“It’s something that’s very concerning to us, if it’s an issue for a student, it’s an issue with us,” said Rai.

The incident has been reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Part if the investigation will look into why initial concerns by students weren’t acted on immediately.