See Ellis Rodriguez Live!

Established in 1980, Laughs Unlimited Comedy Club has been home to the best in the business over the years. As the 8th longest running comedy club in the nation, Laughs Unlimited has been instrumental in helping to shape the careers of many comedic legends. This weekend Ellis Rodriguez will be performing Friday – Sunday. Get your tickets at www.laughsunlimited.com or call 916-446-8128.
1207 Front Street
