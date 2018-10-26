Suspicious Package Found at Sacramento Post Office

SACRAMENTO — A suspicious package was found at a United States Postal Service office on 44th Street in Sacramento, south of Fruitridge Boulevard.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Shaun Hampton confirmed investigators responded to the scene around 7:44 a.m. Friday morning.

Hampton would not say who the package was addressed to.

The office was evacuated and yellow caution tape was set up along the perimeter of the parking lot.

A man was arrested earlier Friday morning in Florida in connection to a series of explosive devices addressed to Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

It is unclear if the package found in Sacramento is at all connected to the other suspicious packages found around the country this week.