PD: Man Kills Family Cat Because he Was 'Upset With His Mom'

Glendale, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — Glendale police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother’s cat by “stepping on its neck and breaking its neck,” according to the police report.

Byron Lee Nosie, 37, faces a felony charge of animal cruelty.

Animal cruelty is “committed by intentionally or knowingly subjecting animal to cruel mistreatment. Cruel mistreamment is defined as torturing or otherwise inflicting unnecessary serious physical injury on an animal or to kill an animal in a manner that causes protracted suffering to the animal,” according to the police report.

Glendale police say Nosie had gotten into a verbal argument with his mother earlier in the day on Thursday. Later that night, the mother awoke to the sound of a “loud thump” outside her home.

When she looked outside the bedroom window, she told police her son was out there, screaming, “I hate you, [expletive!]” He then started walking away.

When the mother went outside to see what had been thrown at her house, she found the bloodied body of her cat.

Teresa Origas and her daughter heard the fight break out.

“At first I heard somebody yelling. A man yelling,” Origas said. “After a while we thought we heard a cat screaming.”

They walked outside to see what happened, and saw their neighbor’s cat dead on the ground.

“The black cat was dead right there. It had white foam at the mouth and it was bleeding,” she said. “Why the animals? It’s really sad. They can’t defend themselves.”

AZ Family tried knocking on Nosie’s door but nobody answered.

Police say Nosie later admitted he had killed the cat by “stepping on its neck and breaking its neck.” According to the police report, he stated “he was upset at his mom because he pays for everything at home, so he killed her cat.”

Nosie’s mother told police this is not the first time he has hurt a family animal. In the police report, she states that Nosie had stabbed his brother’s dog.

Nosie was released on bail, and is due back in court on Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m.