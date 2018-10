Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOOTHILL FARMS -- Deputies are searching for the person who took money from a Foothill Farms convenience store Sunday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., a masked thief held an E Z Stop cashier at gunpoint inside the Elkhorn Boulevard store.

Deputies tell FOX40 around $100 to $200 was stolen from the cash register.

Investigators will be looking at surveillance footage from inside the store to help in their search.

