Local Jewish Community Joins Together to Remember Lives Lost in Pittsburgh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Rabbis from several local cities led a vigil Sunday night at the Chabad of Sacramento for the Jewish lives lost in Pittsburgh.

The vigil lasted almost an hour inside a crowded synagogue in the Arden-Arcade area.

"The purpose of the gathering tonight was to remember those who were killed and to pray for those who were injured, and to channel our own emotions in a positive direction," said Rabbi Yossi Grossbaum from Folsom.

It was a lesson and inspiration that local Sheri Rosenblum took to heart.

"It’s important for us to know that we don’t let our minds go to the same place of hate," Rosenblum said. "It’s really easy when somebody attacks your community, attacks your religion to have that be your first instinct and to know that what sets us apart from those people is that that’s not what we do."

One of those in attendance was U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott. Scott told the gathering he spoke with the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh Sunday.

"He assures me that they’ve got this situation well in hand and they are going to take care of this man who did these horrible things," Scott said.

Scott says he is a Christian but believes all religions need to work together during these difficult times.

"Today and tomorrow, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, whatever your religion may be, we need to stand together," he said.