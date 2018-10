QUINCY — A man died Sunday in a motel fire off of Highway 70 in Quincy.

Investigators found the man dead in the Pine Hill Motel after the blaze ripped through two units around 5:30 a.m., according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters from several agencies had to battle the flames as they quickly spread uphill into a wooded area behind the motel.

The fire was contained to one acre, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s identity has not been reported.