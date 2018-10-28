Pedestrian Killed in Suisun City Crash

SUISUN CITY — The Suisun City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian on northbound Sunset Avenue, north of Pintail Drive in Suisun City, according to the city.

The intersection is closed off at this time for a thorough investigation. Around 11 a.m, the city reported the northbound side of Sunset Avenue was closed off in the area of the crash.

It is unknown if the driver cooperated with authorities.

Police have not identified the pedestrian.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact dispatch at 707-421-7373.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.