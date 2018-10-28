Two Hospitalized after Shooting Near the Fountains at Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Officials are investigating a shooting that took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near the Fountains at Roseville.

Roseville Police say two victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds; both are in stable condition.

@RSVL_Police investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on 10/27 near Reserve Drive and Roseville Parkway. Two transported to hospital non-life-threatening wounds. No current threat to the area. If you have info call RPD or email DHarlan@roseville.ca.us — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) October 28, 2018

Though there is currently no suspect in custody, Roseville Police said in a Facebook post that “there’s no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or surrounding businesses.”

Officials are still trying to confirm a possible suspect vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the incident that happened near Reserve Drive and Roseville Parkway last night, the Roseville Police Department asks that you contact them at (916) 774-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates.