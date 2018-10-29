Arson Suspect Arrested after 3 Dogs Killed in Stockton House Fire

STOCKTON — Police arrested a suspected arsonist Monday morning who set fire to an occupied Stockton home.

The Stockton Police Department reports 24-year-old Zachary Hunt started a fire at a North Lincoln Street home near West Oak Street.

Someone was in the home at the time of the fire and three dogs died inside. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators were at the home when Hunt returned to the scene. He ran when he was spotted but was caught and arrested.

Hunt has been charged with attempted homicide, cruelty to animals, arson and resisting arrest.