Community Members Help Renovate Stephon Clark’s Grandparents’ Home

MEADOWVIEW -- More than seven months after the deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark the pain is still very real for his family.

"It's very tough being here," said Clark's brother, Stevante.

The shooting happened in the backyard of Clark's grandparents' home in Meadowview.

"My grandfather built this house from the bottom up," Stevante Clark said.

Amid the healing, there has been a transformation at the family's home.

"Make it a home again and not just this is the house where he was killed at," Stevante Clark said.

Community groups, city leaders and local business have rallied around the family, helping with renovations to their house. On Monday, Stevante Clark showed FOX40 some of the changes in the front yard.

Still, his family is waiting for justice.

"We want people to be held accountable. However long it takes, to me it doesn't matter, I just want people to be held accountable," he said.

The Sacramento Police Department has finished its investigation into the deadly shooting. Now it's in the hands of the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says it aims to complete its review of the officers' actions in 90 days. In a statement released Monday they added:

"We will take whatever time is necessary to complete that process, as we balance our desire to complete this investigation review in a timely manner with the overarching need to ensure any conclusions we reach are the result of a thorough and methodical evaluation of the facts and the law."

Clark's family wants to see the officers involved get punished.

"That's what we're praying for and asking right now and asking is that the district attorney press charges on these officers," Stevante Clark said.

Stevante Clark said he is trying to work with city leaders in an effort to open a community center or library resource center in his brother's name.

In the meantime, Wednesday morning the family will be holding a ribbon cutting at the house to acknowledge all the people, businesses and groups who helped beautify the family's home.