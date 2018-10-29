Davis Considers Banning Electric Scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The City of Davis says it was caught off guard when it learned that a company that rents motorized scooters on a daily ride basis might begin operations in the city.

That's why the city council will consider an urgency measure banning the scooters until a comprehensive ordinance is approved.

In other cities, scooter companies have begun marketing their scooters and taking advantage of non-existent rules and regulations. There have been complaints in those cities about scooters being left on sidewalks or on private property, as well as renters riding on sidewalks or speeding.

Davis Mayor Brett Lee says he has ridden them and that they are a good means of transportation. But he also knows that they can be an eyesore and safety hazard, which warrants a moratorium on their use until rules are developed.

Lee said city regulators need to work out where the scooters can be ridden and how fast they can go and will need an assurance that they will be collected quickly by operators.

The city already allows electric JUMP Bikes but rules were laid out before they were introduced.

The City of Sacramento is also considering rules on electric scooters, which may be in place by January.