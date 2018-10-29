Investigation Launched in Meyers after Motorcyclist Killed in Shootout

EL DORADO COUNTY — Several agencies are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Meyers.

Around 1 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Police officers began chasing after a motorcyclist, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has not said why the pursuit began.

Officers requested help from the sheriff’s office when the man began shooting at them.

The sheriff’s office said the police pursuit ended when the man was hit by police gunfire. It is unknown how many officers fired at him.

The motorcyclist was treated for a gunshot wound but later died.

As the deadly shooting is being investigated officials have closed off several roads in the area.

Northbound Highway 89 at Picketts is closed to big rigs and large vehicles. Passenger vehicles can access the roadway but will be diverted to the Big Meadow campground to bypass South Upper Truckee Road. Southbound Highway 89 is also closed at Grasslake Road.

Investigators have also closed off North Upper Truckee Road at San Bernardino Avenue.

Witnesses to the pursuit have been asked to call 530-621-6600.

