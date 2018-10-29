Lodi Man Killed Trying to Help Victims of Multi-Car Pileup on I-5

STOCKTON — A Lodi family said their nephew was trying to help victims of a five-car pileup Saturday morning when he was hit and killed by a truck on northbound Interstate 5.

While most people drove past the crash on I-5 near Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton, David Macias’ family says he stopped, wanting to help.

“He rushed to that car and he was saying, ‘Is everybody OK? Do you need help?'” said Macias’ aunt, Linda Lopez.

Macias’ aunts told FOX40 he was driving with a friend from Stockton around 2 a.m.

“And he told her, ‘Stay in your vehicle.’ He says, ‘Don’t get out,'” Lopez said.

While Macias tried to help a family his aunts say his friend watched as a white truck hit him.

His aunts said Macias was on his way back home to Lodi. Unfortunately, he would never make it.

“The whole family’s still numb,” said his aunt, Lydia Dinoto.

Now, his entire family is devastated.

“He was like my own son. We’re just a tight-knit family,” Lopez said.

His family said they find comfort in knowing he’ll be remembered for his big heart.

“He seen elderly trying to mow their grass, he would go mow it for them. Anything to help the next person,” Lopez said.

The family is raising money to help with funeral costs.