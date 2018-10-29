Napa Vineyard Worker Killed by Grape Harvester

NAPA (AP) — Authorities say a worker at a California vineyard has died in an accident involving a grape-harvesting machine.

State fire spokesman Bruce Land says emergency crews responded Monday to a report of a worker stuck inside the equipment at the Napa-area Deconinck Vineyards.

KPIX-TV reports 49-year-old Leon Marcelo Luna died at the scene.

The station says Luna’s family reported he was working next to the device when a piece of his clothing got caught and pulled him into the machine.

Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency, will investigate.