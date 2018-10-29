Neighbors in Foresthill Hurled Insults, Objects at PG&E Crews during Planned Outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORESTHILL -- During a planned outage prompted by "extreme fire danger" two weeks ago tensions were high.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says neighbors in the Foresthill area lobbed insults and objects at PG&E crews working to restore power.

“PG&E was reinspecting the lines before they turned the power back on and during that time, apparently, there were some angry residents in the Todd Valley area that started yelling at them and throwing objects at their truck," said Lt. Andrew Scott.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged so no charges will be filed, according to the sheriff's office.

“It was mostly anger that the power had been shut off and it was taking a while to restore," Scott said.

But that anger did not help matters. Crews left the area before things escalated.

“Unfortunately, it did delay the power being turned back on because of the anger that was directed at them," Scott said.

Crews came back the next day, with a deputy for safety, to finish their inspection and restore power.

The actions of the people who harassed the workers drew mixed reactions from their neighbors on Monday.

"I think they have a right to be upset about it," neighbor Rob Doss said. "I thought it was ridiculous."

"I think they should be prosecuted. What they did was wrong and it impacted the whole area," another neighbor, John Johnson, told FOX40.