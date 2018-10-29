Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Promise: California State Employees Giving at Work was established in 1957 to provide a single charitable fund-raising drive in the State community. Our Promise offers California State employees the opportunity to utilize payroll deduction to support charitable organizations they feel passionate about. The Department of General Services provides oversight of this campaign and the enabling regulations are found in the California Administrative Code.

Established in 1957, Our Promise gives state employees the ability to give back through the ease of payroll deduction. While new donations can be started anytime in the year, our annual fall campaign is an opportunity to connect with thousands of certified nonprofits and learn how they are impacting communities across California.

More info:

Our Promise Campaign: State Employees Giving Back at Work

OurPromiseCA.org

Facebook: Our Promise CA

Twitter: @OurPromiseCA