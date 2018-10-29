Photographer Finds Couple Captured in Viral Yosemite Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A photographer says he has tracked down the couple he captured in a popular photo of a proposal at Yosemite National Park.

Matthew Dippel took the photo of a man on bended knee as a woman extended her arm on Taft Point on Oct. 6. The Michigan man went on social media seeking the couple’s identity.

Dippel wrote on Saturday that he found them. He has identified them as Charlie Bear and his fiancee, Melissa. The couple live in Alhambra, California.

Bear told the photographer he captured “the second proposal, the more special and official one.”

Dippel wrote he was “glad I finally found you to share this special moment.”

The popular overlook is the same one where two people were killed last week in a fall.