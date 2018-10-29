Players Suspended after Brawl Breaks Out at Grant vs. Whitney Friday Night Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- After Whitney High School scored a touchdown against Grant Union High School last Friday night chaos ensued during the extra point.

In a video posted to WCTV19 players can be seen fighting players and players fighting coaches.

Grant High School coach Mike Alberghini told FOX40 over the phone that 12 of his players were suspended from playing because of the brawl. Those players will not be eligible for the team's playoff game against Modesto's Downey High School.

Sac-Joaquin Section rules state no player may leave the sideline during such an incident and doing so equals a one-game suspension.

"It just works out that the only team that really suffers because of this is the team that was going to the playoffs," Alberghini said. "The other team wasn’t going to the playoffs so they lost nothing for their involvement."

The game was stopped after the fight. Grant was declared the winner because they were ahead at the time.

A Rocklin Unified School District spokesperson sent FOX40 a statement that reads in part:

"We are disappointed and also take what occurred very seriously. Sportsmanship is the number one goal for all of our athletic programs. Whitney High School and district office officials have been conducting an internal investigation which includes reviewing the video and communicating with the Sac-Joaquin Section office."

"When you’ve got assistant coaches yanking off helmets, you’ve got people from the sidelines coming in, you've got Grant players from the sidelines coming in, it’s awful," said Joe Davidson.

Davidson covers high school sports for the Sacramento Bee. Davidson wrote a column this past weekend about what he feels is a growing number of on-field fights during high school football games.

It's a topic he spoke to the sections commissioner about this past weekend.

"I'm talking to Mike Garrison, the Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner, and he thinks maybe it’s a society issue where people aren’t able to handle their emotions," Davidson said. "We hear about good people who are involved in road rage. This isn’t quite road rage but it’s some kind of rage where people are just losing it."