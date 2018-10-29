Rapper 50 Cent Buys 200 Ja Rule Concert Tickets to Keep Seats Empty in Ongoing Feud

NEW YORK – We get it: 50 Cent and Ja Rule don’t get along.

The pair of rappers have been going at it since 1999, when 50 Cent claimed Ja Rule became salty after seeing him with a man who allegedly robbed Ja Rule, while Ja Rule said it was because 50 Cent didn’t like that his neighborhood of Queens, New York was showing Ja so much love.

At any rate, almost 20 years later, the two are still sniping at each other.

The latest incident occurred after 50 Cent said he purchased 200 tickets on Groupon for a Ja Rule concert so the seats would be empty.

50 followed that up by photoshopping himself into a picture showing him seated in a section of empty concert seats.

“What a show,” the caption to the picture on Instagram read. “I mean just f***ing great. Do it again my kid went to the restroom. LOL.”

Ja wasn’t having it and started by tweeting, “I get under @50cent skin… I love it!!!”

Ja Rule then moved on to some not-suitable-for-work postings which included doctoring a photo of 50 Cent and Young Buck to include a sex toy and some which featured 50 Cent photoshopped to be wearing makeup and a wig and looking like a woman.