Sacramento Ice Rink to Open Friday with $2 Skating

SACRAMENTO — The 27th season of the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will launch during its grand opening this Friday.

Located at St. Rose of Lima Park on K Street, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.

Those attending the event will be able to skate all day for just $2.

New this year, the ice rink will be expanding its skater capacity, as well as extending their hours.

The ice rink will also be hosting more than a dozen special events during the season, which goes from Nov. 2 until Jan. 21.

Upcoming special events include princess and superhero day on Saturday. Skaters of all ages are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters.

For a complete list of special events, hours and pricing visit www.godowntownsac.com/icerink.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.