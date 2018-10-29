The SACRAMENTO REGION INNOVATION AWARDS program recognizes the area’s vibrant innovation community — from startups to established companies — and their breakthrough creations. Founded in 2016, the program is organized and hosted by Stoel Rives LLP, with support from the Sacramento Business Journal and Moss Adams LLP.
Award nominees undergo a strict evaluation process by peers and leaders from the Capital Region’s business, civic and academic communities. Pioneering innovations — products, services and processes nurtured within the 9-county region — are judged on novelty, market need, economic impact and disruption.
More info:
Sacramento Region Innovation Awards
Thursday
Hilton Sacramento Arden West
SacramentoInnovationAwards.com