Stoel

The SACRAMENTO REGION INNOVATION AWARDS program recognizes the area’s vibrant innovation community — from startups to established companies — and their breakthrough creations. Founded in 2016, the program is organized and hosted byRives LLP, with support from the Sacramento Business Journal and Moss Adams LLP.

Award nominees undergo a strict evaluation process by peers and leaders from the Capital Region’s business, civic and academic communities. Pioneering innovations — products, services and processes nurtured within the 9-county region — are judged on novelty, market need, economic impact and disruption.

More info:

Sacramento Region Innovation Awards

Thursday

Hilton Sacramento Arden West

SacramentoInnovationAwards.com