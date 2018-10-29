The Race for California’s 10th Congressional District is One of the Country’s Most Intense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Jeff Denham and Josh Harder are in one of the hardest-fought races in the country. Whoever wins will represent California's 10th congressional district, which encompasses parts of San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

This is the fifth time Denham, a Republican, has been in an all-out battle to keep his seat.

"Every two years, they move someone into the district to run against me," Denham said.

Democrats saw their opportunity to swoop in after the 2016 presidential election when Hillary Clinton took the district and Denham barely won.

Denham's opponent, Harder, is a venture capitalist turned politician whose top platform is affordable healthcare.

"The biggest issue and one of the most important," Harder said. "That's what our campaign is trying to do."

Denham, a farmer, is focused on helping the Central Valley's agricultural community.

"This is a district that looks for independent leadership that's focused on valley issues," Denham said. "I've got a strong record of fixing our infrastructure and fighting for our water rights."

Both candidates have raised record amounts of money and have spent millions on advertising.