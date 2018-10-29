Woman Escapes Attempted Highway 99 Kidnapping

GRIDLEY — Officials in Butte County are searching for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman in Gridley Monday morning.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old woman was driving on Highway 99 when she pulled into an orchard to check the air pressure on one of her tires.

A man in a truck then pulled up behind the woman and approached her asking if she needed help.

When the woman declined, the man grabbed her by her arms and began to drag her backward toward his vehicle.

The woman was able to fight off the man, get back in her vehicle and drive away to safety.

The man was last seen headed southbound on Highway 99 toward Live Oak.

Authorities say the suspects truck is described as an early ‘90s, cream-colored Toyota pickup truck with a dent in the tailgate.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, with short, curly hair, a brown mustache and sores on his face.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on it and pajama pants with baseballs on them.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 503-538-7322.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.