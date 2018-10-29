Yes on 6 Supporters Accuse Attorney General Becerra of Voter Fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Supporters of the proposition to repeal California's gas tax gathered on the steps of the State Capitol on Monday morning but they weren't only urging people to vote yes on Proposition 6.

Just eight days before the election, campaign officials announced their new initiative -- an effort to recall California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Yes on 6 supporters are accusing the attorney general of voter fraud, saying he changed the phrasing of the proposition on the ballot to try to trick Californians into voting against it.