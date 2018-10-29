You Decide 2018: Governor’s Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The race for California governor is in its final days.

On one side is Gavin Newsom. Over the last eight years as lieutenant governor, he pushed for tougher gun laws in the state and supported legalizing cannabis for recreational use

In the June primary, Newsom easily beat out a strong field of fellow Democrats.

Newsom says he's focused on fixing California's housing shortage and making sure it's affordable. He also supports a single-payer healthcare program. But one of his top campaign platforms is eliminating childhood poverty.

"If you're not preparing our kids at an early age, pre-preschool, early Head Start -- not just Head Start -- then we are not going to systematically address the achievement gap which, to me, is a readiness gap," Newsom said.

On the other side is Republican John Cox. Cox is a wealthy real estate investor and political outsider who blames the lack of affordability in California on Democrats -- including Newsom.

His top campaign platform is bringing capitalism back to the State Capitol.

"The best way to prosperity is a free market system," Cox said. "More competition, more supply, better housing."

Cox is also focused on repealing the gas tax, cutting red tape when it comes to building in the state and ending California's sanctuary state policy.

President Trump has endorsed Cox, which is not lost on Newsom.

"In so many categories he's advancing policies and is embraced by a president who is advancing policies that would hurt the people he claims to help," Newsom said.

According to a recent poll, Newsom has an 11-point lead over Cox. It's a lead that has shrunk since July when Newsom was ahead by 24 points.