14-Year-Old Hit with Metal Pipe in Stockton Attack

STOCKTON -- A 14-year-old boy was hit in Stockton by a suspect with a metal pipe.

The teenager was attacked Monday night around 6 when he was walking in the area of Filbert and Fremont streets.

With so many businesses in the area, a number of people said they were just finding out about the suspected attack Tuesday.

"It’s disheartening to know that a 14-year-old just walking the street can just randomly get hit by a random car for no reason," said Julio Acevedo, the owner of Carneceria Alegria.

The suspect in a gray, newer model Honda Accord stopped, got out and hit the boy with the weapon then drove away.

There is no motive.

"I hope they find the person who hit the kid and I hope the kid’s OK," Acevedo said.

Acevedo and other business owners tell FOX40 they’ve had issues with the neighborhood before.

"We actually have to call law enforcement to come probably twice a week," Acevedo said.

But the area around his business is also a place where many have built a community.

"We try to be here and get to know everyone and be involved with the community, so that way we can help each other out," he said.

It has become a network of customers, families and people who have come to care about one another.

"It’s never been the best area but we try to make it what it is," Acevedo said.

The Stockton Police Department has very little information about the attack. If you have information contact them.