3 Children from Same Family Hit, Killed While Waiting for School Bus

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Three children were killed in a crash Tuesday morning while waiting for a school bus in Fulton County, Indiana.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., near the intersection of State Road 25 and CR 400 N, according to Indiana State Police.

Four total students were hit, according to Indiana State Police. Three were killed, the fourth was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The three students who were killed were from the same family, according to Indiana State Police. The fourth is not related.

The children killed were 6-year-old twin boys and a 9-year-old girl. The boy taken to Fort Wayne is 11 years old. That boy suffered many broken bones.

The students attended a school in the Tippecanoe Valley School District. The corporation released the following statement:

“Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus.

We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.

We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.”

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, is cooperating with police. The bus arm was out when the crash happened, police say.