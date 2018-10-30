Alpine County Crews Search for Missing Hiker

ALPINE COUNTY — Crews are searching for a hiker who went missing in Alpine County.

In a post shared by the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, a family member said Bradford Dozier had gone to Carson Pass Saturday to go hiking.

The sheriff’s office reports the 55-year-old’s car was found the next day at the Evergreen Trailhead.

A search was conducted Tuesday morning for Dozier, who may have gone climbing at one of the peaks in the area, according to his family.

Dozier is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green, long-sleeved shirt, olive hiking pants and hiking shoes or boots.

If you see him please call the sheriff’s office.