Fire North of Marysville Grows Beyond 500 Acres

BUTTE COUNTY — A fire near Palermo, about 30 minutes north of Marysville, quickly spread beyond 500 acres Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire says the fire began off 4 Junes Way and the Palermo-Honcut Highway. It was dubbed the Junes Fire.

By around 4:30 p.m., the fire’s progress was stopped. It was 40 percent contained by around 6 p.m.

#Junesfire [update] forward progress stopped, 550 acres. pic.twitter.com/3ksTx28iib — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) October 30, 2018

It was not immediately known what started the fire, but windy and dry conditions in a large part of Northern California led to a red flag warning being issued through Wednesday morning.