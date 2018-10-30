Fire North of Marysville Grows Beyond 500 Acres

BUTTE COUNTY — A fire near Palermo, about 30 minutes north of Marysville, quickly spread beyond 500 acres Tuesday afternoon.
Cal Fire says the fire began off 4 Junes Way and the Palermo-Honcut Highway. It was dubbed the Junes Fire.
By around 4:30 p.m., the fire’s progress was stopped. It was 40 percent contained by around 6 p.m.
It was not immediately known what started the fire, but windy and dry conditions in a large part of Northern California led to a red flag warning being issued through Wednesday morning.