Hield, Kings Top Magic 107-99 for Fourth Straight Win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Buddy Hield finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Tuesday night and extended their winning streak to four games.

Hield scored six points in a 13-2 run to close out the third quarter and the Kings held on for the victory and matched their longest winning streak since February 2017.

Nemanja Bjelica finished with 21 points for Sacramento, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their third straight. Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 17 points, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, who played with a sore back, was doubtful until pregame warmups and struggled through a scoreless first half. Fox finished with 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

The Magic had assists on each of their first 11 field goals and led through most of the first half. Two 3-pointers by Ross gave Orlando its biggest lead at 27-16 late in the first quarter.

Sacramento led for the first time at 55-52 when Bjelica made a 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the first half.

The Kings moved out to a 13-point lead before Ross and Jonathon Simmons led a fourth-quarter charge by the Magic. But Orlando’s comeback bid fizzled due to seven turnovers in the fourth period and 11-for-43 3-point shooting in the game.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Iman Shumpert was rested for the second game of a four-game road trip.

Magic: Rookie Mo Bamba had seven rebounds and five blocks. … No team in the NBA had given up fewer free throws than Orlando (18.33 per game before Tuesday night), but the Kings shot 26 Tuesday night, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Atlanta on Thursday night.

Magic: At home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.