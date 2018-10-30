Intoxicated Suspect Hospitalized after Damaging Cars in North Highlands Intersection

NORTH HIGHLANDS — After jumping on cars in a North Highlands intersection Sunday an intoxicated inmate was hospitalized.

Several witness and victims called the sheriff’s department around 8:20 p.m. when 36-year-old Miles Marshall began getting on top of vehicles on Watt Avenue and A Street. Callers said Marshall was damaging stopped cars and ripping off windshield wipers.

The sheriff’s department reports a woman said Marshall tried grabbing money from her while they were in a convenience store. He told her he had a gun even though the woman did not see one.

Witnesses and deputies say Marshall appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

CHP officers and deputies arrested Marshall and took him to the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, public intoxication and felony violation of his probation. During the booking process, Marshall struggled with deputies.

Quickly after he was placed in a cell, Marshall stopped breathing. Medical personnel performed chest compressions and used an AED machine but the sheriff’s department reports he was hospitalized and is in “extremely critical condition.”