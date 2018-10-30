‘The Claw’ Yard Waste Pickup Service is Back in Season

The Claw is making its 2018 return.

Leaf Season for the city of Sacramento begins November 1, 2018. Fourteen claw crews will be collecting more than 54 million pound of leaves, yard waste and Christmas trees, six-days-a-week during the three months of Leaf Season.

The last day for pickup is January 27, 2019.

All streets will have at least one collection between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10.

Each year, the city of Sacramento collects about 54 million pounds of of yard waste. About half of that is collected by The Claw.

Container pick-up is once a week. The claw comes by every 10 days to two weeks. residents can go online to sacrecycle.org , click on collection calendar then type in their address, to get an estimate on when “the claw” will come by there home. But before it arrives at your driveway, the city is asking you to neatly pile up your leaves away from storm drains.

Leaf Pile Guidelines from City of Sacramento: