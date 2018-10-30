Treasurer for Carmichael PTO, Little League Accused of Embezzlement

SACRAMENTO — A Carmichael woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of embezzling more than $138,500 from an elementary school parent teacher organization and two baseball teams.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports Jennifer Haymart, 39, made unauthorized withdrawals and wrote numerous unauthorized checks while she was the treasurer for Deterding Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization and the Carmichael Little League.

Five months after becoming the parent teacher organization’s treasurer in June 2015, Haymart began writing herself checks and withdrawing money from the organization’s bank account. Between Nov. 2015 and Oct. 2017 she stole more than $85,300.

From July 2016 to Nov. 2017, Haymart made several withdrawals, wrote checks and made purchases using the Carmichael Little League’s bank account. She would forge bank statements when the little league’s president asked for them. In all, she took more than $52,500 from the little league.

While she conducted fundraisers for the Orangevale JAX Titans baseball team Haymart took $405 using the team’s PayPal account.

Haymart was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of embezzlement, grand theft, forgery and unlawful use of personal identifying information. Her bail has been set at $125,000.