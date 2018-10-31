Authorities Investigating Deadly Shooting at Antelope Road Gas Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento.

Around 1:33 a.m., police were called to the Chevron near 5800 Antelope Road for a shooting.

Witnesses at the scene told dispatchers that it was a an argument gone wrong.

When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot at least once in the upper chest area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the sheriff's department hasn't released any suspect information.

Surveillance tapes are in the process of being reviewed and witnesses are being interviewed.

