City Selects Architect for New I Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Congresswoman Doris Matsui and city leaders from Sacramento and West Sacramento announced the lead architects for the I Street Bridge replacement.

Both sides of the bridge came together at Matsui Waterfront Park to announce that T.Y. Lin International has been chosen as a lead architect for the I Street Bridge.

The international architect firm will be responsible for coming up with designs for the I Street Bridge. They have designed bridges in San Francisco, Montreal and Santa Monica.

"A bridge project these days is not going to be just serving one purpose, I think,” lead bridge architect Noah Shamble told FOX40.

Shamble says he knows the bridge will be multi-functional; people will be able to bike, walk and, of course, drive across.

"Here we have an incredible opportunity to make more than just a bridge, I think we can do more than just a sculpture or icon as well. This can really truly be a multipurpose, signature bridge," Shamble said.

The new bridge is expected to cost well over $100 million but Matsui says the federal government will cover most of the cost.

"It’s got the railroad's on there, it’s got the cars, it was really a structure that was good for the time but now it’s needed to be replaced,” Matsui said.

In this area, Tower Bridge is already considered the crown jewel of Sacramento. Matsui and Shamble are now hoping the new bridge will leave its own mark.

“Hopefully, one day, people will think of this bridge the same way we think of that one now,” Shamble said.

The new I Street Bridge is expected to be completed by 2022.