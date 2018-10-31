Dixon Police Not Laughing at Man’s Bloody Halloween Prank

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department says a car covered in blood left in a parking lot was just a prank — and not a very funny one.

Police responded to the Safeway parking lot on Stratford Avenue on Sunday to find the car with a damaged windshield and covered in a “tremendous” amount of blood.

“It looked like something out of a Stephen King novel,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police say as officers worked to find a dead or injured person associated with the car, they had it towed and found ammunition underneath.

The blood turned out to be fake.

The police department’s post was very sarcastic, applauding the owner for his “art.” Officers even went as far as identifying the man and tagging his Facebook profile in the post.

Police did not say if the man will be charged with any crime, but invited him to the impound lot to pay fees and get his car back.