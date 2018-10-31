SPIRIT HUNTING: Dad's Kitchen on Freeport Boulevard is known to have spiritual patrons. Simone did some investigating with Sacramento Paranormal Intuitive Research Investigation Team and she may have communicated with a ghost named Ben.
HALLOWEEK: Spirit Hunting at Dad’s Kitchen
