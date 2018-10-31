‘It is an Outlet:’ Sacramento Community Members Find Their Voices on Restaurant’s Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It may be one of Sacramento's best-kept secrets.

Every Wednesday night at Queen Sheba restaurant when the doors close the art flows.

"There’s no way to really explain it, it’s just an experience," said Khiry Malik Moore.

For 19 years, Cloe Cartel and Moore have been hosting the Mahogany Urban Poetry Series, an after-hours open stage for song, spoken word and even stand up comedy.

It's an outlet, as they put it, and all are welcome to share whatever is in their hearts.

"I may not like what you’re saying but somebody else in the crowd may love it. It may speak volumes to their spirit," Cartel said.

"We’re not tied to any agenda, we’re not tied to any specific program. What happens happens," Moore said.

Recently, Moore and Cartel say the tone of performances has slightly shifted. Police shootings and tension between communities of color and law enforcement in Sacramento have given the stage a different meaning.

"It is an outlet," Moore told FOX40. "It’s a space where, when tragedies happen, people ... we gather here. We speak about how we feel."

"This community actually needs that. They need that energy. They need that stage, that platform," Cartel said.

It's a feeling the restaurant's owner, Zion Taddese, shares.

"We just need to find a solution to the problems we have in Sacramento," Taddese said.

Queen Sheba has been at the same location for 12 years. It was a Jamaican restaurant before and another restaurant before that.

But as each owner passed the location onto the next, all agreed the poetry Wednesday nights would stay.

"The first time I wasn’t too familiar about spoken word but I thought it was very positive," Taddese said.

Now, Taddese said the weekly tradition is part of the fabric of Sacramento.

Wednesday nights the restaurant technically closes at 9 p.m. and the Mahogany Urban Poetry Series starts right after closing. The stage is open to anyone who wishes to share, sing or speak. The restaurant is also open to discussion.