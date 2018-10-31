- Papa Murphy’s is kicking off the Halloween season with the return of the popular Jack O’ Lantern Pizza, available at participating stores now through October 31st for just $9 bucks
- The one-of-a-kind Jack-O-Lantern Pizza starts with Papa Murphy’s fresh, scratch-made, dough shaped into a pumpkin, topped with traditional red sauce, generous portions of 100 percent whole-milk Mozzarella cheese and as always, a smiling Jack-O-Lantern face made with premium pepperoni and olives.
- Keep the Little Monsters happy this season and Never Trick-or-Treat on an empty stomach!
- Find a store location near you at PapaMurphys.com
- Papa Murphy’s. Bake it up a Notch.
