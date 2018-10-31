KFC Gives Parents $11K for Naming Baby Girl after Colonel Sanders

A 7-week-old infant already has a large chunk of her college tuition covered thanks to impeccable timing and KFC.

Finding that Colonel Sanders’ first name, Harland, had become too unpopular (BabyCenter.com puts it at the 5,501 spot for 2018), the company in August issued a simple challenge to parents: Be the first to name a child born on the Colonel’s birthday in honor of the KFC founder and receive $11,000 toward the child’s college education.

I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6 — KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018

Born Sept. 9 weighing just over 8 pounds, baby girl Harland Rose will now receive $1,000 for each of the 11 herbs and spices in the Colonel’s famous chicken recipe, reports Fox News.

Per USA Today, her parents plan to call her “Harley.”

