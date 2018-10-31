Newsom, Steinberg Pass Out Candy on Halloween Morning

SACRAMENTO -- Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom traded in his suit and tie for a mask and cape Halloween morning, joining Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to pass out candy at Penleigh Child Development Center.
