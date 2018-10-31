Parole Officers Spend Halloween Knocking on Registered Sex Offenders’ Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It was all hands on deck for parole officers with the California Department of Corrections as they participated in the 25th annual "Operation Boo."

Dan Silva has been a parole officer for close to 20 years. He has spent nearly half of that time checking up on sex offenders in violation on Halloween night.

"They’re given advanced notice but for whatever reason we still find them with their lights on, with Halloween decorations, with candy," Silva told FOX40.

At the first few stops officers gave the "all clear" after searching the sex offenders' homes.

In their last stop, an apartment complex, officers met up with a parolee who failed to register as a sex offender. He's also convicted of assault on a peace officer.

He agreed to speak while officers searched his home.

"I tried to be in compliance of everything," he said.

In a back room, however, officers found two BB guns.

"He acknowledged he knew those BB guns were in his room," an officer said.

The parolee was taken to jail.

If you are a parent and searching for ways to keep your kids safe from sexual predators look through the California Department of Corrections parent guide.