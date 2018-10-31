Police Searching for Suspect after 61-Year-Old Man Killed in Vacaville Hit-and-Run Crash

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who caused a crash that left a 61-year-old man dead.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim, identified as Vacaville resident Richard Sauerwein, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Monte Vista Avenue near Callen Street when another driver pulled out into the roadway from a parking lot, causing the collision.

Sauerwein sustained blunt force trauma injuries and later died at the hospital.

The car involved in the crash did not stop and continued east on Monte Vista Avenue.

The suspect’s car is described as a white mid 90s to early 2000s Ford Explorer SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vacaville Traffic Investigator Chad Hudson at (707) 449-5200.