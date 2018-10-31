‘Suspicious Package’ Delivered to California Democratic Party Headquarters

SACRAMENTO — The California Democratic Party says a suspicious package was delivered Wednesday to its headquarters on 9th Street in Sacramento.

Earlier today CDP headquarters received a suspicious package in the mail, which we reported to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution. We have evactued our headquarters building as a saftey precaution, and law enforcement is presently addressing the situation. — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) October 31, 2018

Police are investigating the package, but told FOX40 it does not appear to be “consistent with anything prior.”

The building was evacuated as officers investigated.

The incident comes after a string of suspicious devices were sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump — including one sent to Sacramento addressed to California Senator Kamala Harris.

Authorities in Florida arrested the man suspected of sending the packages.