SUV with Boy Inside Stolen from Oakdale Neighborhood

OAKDALE -- Oakdale police investigators say a man stole a 2016 black Toyota 4Runner with a 6-year-old boy inside Tuesday afternoon.

"The guy that did that had a lot of guts," said Lloyd Kjos, the neighborhood watch captain. "He must have been scoping them out or something."

Neighbors FOX40 spoke to said the suspected car theft and kidnapping has startled the family-friendly neighborhood of Cindy Drive.

"It's too bad that happened up here because you could see there’s parents walking their kids all the time," Kjos said.

FOX40 spoke to the boy’s father, who asked us to hide the family’s identity. He said his son has been sick and the boy and his mother were on their way to pick up his siblings that day when the boy fell ill.

His mom went inside the home to quickly clean up the mess but by that time she heard her SUV take off.

"Parents went through heck. Yeah, it was sad," Kjos said.

The boy’s father says the suspect drove less than half a mile away from the home to a park, where he let the 6-year-old out then drove on.

The little boy, crying, ran toward his home. The family said a kind stranger found the boy at the park and helped him home.

The boy is recovering and even told his dad he hopes the suspect caught his cold.

The family says they could not care less about the SUV. They just want this guy behind bars.

"We're investigating the auto theft and there's a potential that the suspect may be charged with kidnapping as well," said Oakdale Police Lt. Joseph Carillo.

If you have any information call the police department or Crime Stoppers.