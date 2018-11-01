Camera Captures Concerned Trick-or-Treaters Questioning Woman as She Steals Package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- On Halloween night, usually it’s kids who misbehave and adults who tell them what’s right.

But on one Carmichael front porch it was the opposite.

"We live in a small cul-de-sac and there’s no kids here. We never get trick-or-treaters in the three and a half years we’ve been living here," said David Moorman.

So Moorman and his husband saw no problem with going to a friend’s house for Halloween night. But hours later they actually did get trick-or-trickers.

"I get a notification on the Ring that there’s someone at the door and I’m all excited kind of, like, 'Oh, we have a trick-or-treater this year,'" Moorman recalled.

Once someone walks into a certain area in front of Moorman's front door it activates a sensor in the Ring security camera, which then can be sent to his phone. That's how everything was recorded.

From the very beginning of the surveillance video a woman, who appears to be a mother of two, looks at the Amazon package.

"She looked at the package first before she knocked on the door," Moorman told FOX40.

After just 30 seconds of waiting, the woman grabs the package and leaves.

On the recording, the children she's with can be heard questioning her illegal actions, asking, "What are you doing?" "What if there’s a camera?"

"I was like the kids have more sense than the parents do. It’s sad," Moorman said.

The surveillance video has already been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Moorman said for all that mother knew he could have been home and, in theory, he could have been armed.

"And then I saw someone leave with my package and if I weren’t myself and it was someone else that could have been dangerous for her kids," Moorman said.

Moorman said inside that package was a $15 phone charger for his new car. While Amazon will replace the item for him Moorman hopes someone recognizes that mother, not so he can press charges but so she can be taught a lesson.

"For the mom’s sake, I hope she does see this and she realizes that she did something wrong and she set a real bad example for her kids," Moorman said.