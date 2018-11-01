Fox Logs First Triple-Double as Kings Rout Hawks 146-115

ATLANTA (AP) — De’Aaron Fox set career highs with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 146-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 19 for the Kings (6-3), whose winning streak includes four straight against Eastern Conference teams, including the last three on the road.

The Kings averaged 110.8 points over the first four games of the streak. They moved past that number with a full period remaining, carrying a 115-87 lead into the final quarter.

At age 20, De'Aaron Fox (31 PTS, 10 REB, 15AST) is the youngest player in @NBAHistory with 30+PTS, 10+REB, 15+AST in a game. Two players did so at age 21: Magic Johnson (33 PTS, 15 REB, 17 AST) on March 29, 1981 and Michael Jordan (35 PTS, 14 REB, 15 AST) on Jan. 14, 1985. pic.twitter.com/qMyvexAmtd — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2018

After leading by only five points at halftime, the Kings outscored the Hawks 46-23 in the third. Fox had 21 points in the period.

Sacramento maintained its up-tempo pressure in the final period. Fox, Hield and other starters didn’t leave for good until the final few minutes. The Kings scored at least 31 points in every quarter.

Jeremy Lin scored 23 points for the Hawks, who have lost four straight.

Atlanta rookie Trae Young recovered from a slow start to post a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Young had four turnovers with two points in the first period and finished with eight of the Hawks’ 22 turnovers.

Atlanta closed to 65-64 when Tyler Dorsey’s basket capped an 8-0 run in the second quarter. The Kings answered with back-to-back baskets from Hield and Marvin Bagley III to close the half.

Hawks guard Kevin Huerter departed after he sprained his right ankle with 4:27 remaining in the first period. The rookie got hurt when Hield crashed into the back of his leg while diving for a loose ball.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Iman Shumpert had eight points in his return after he rested during a 107-99 win at Orlando on Tuesday night. … Sacramento snapped a string of 11 straight losses in Atlanta with its first road win over the Hawks since March 3, 2006. … Bagley had 18 points.

Hawks: F Alex Poythress had nine points and eight rebounds after missing two games with a left knee sprain and bone bruise. … Alex Len had 11 points. … The Hawks made 60.5 percent of their first-half shots (23 of 38), easily a season-best performance. They finished at 48.3 percent.

UP NEXT

Kings: A four-game road trip ends at Milwaukee on Sunday.

Hawks: At home against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.