John Cox to Tour California with Election Day Around the Corner

SACRAMENTO -- With the midterm election less than a week away, candidates are making a last-minute push to reach voters.

"We're kicking off the close to this campaign. The bus tour 'Help Is On The Way' and that is what the message for the people of this state," said Republican candidate for governor John Cox.

Cox will spend the next five days on a bus, visiting communities up and down the state.

The bus is making stops in Vallejo and Santa Barbara Thursday before heading down to visit voters in Southern California. Cox will then make his way back up the state through the central valley and finish his tour right back in Sacramento.