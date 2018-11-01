Oakland Police Say Officers Chased, Shot Suspect

OAKLAND (AP) — Oakland police say officers shot a suspect multiple times after they were led on a 25-mile vehicle pursuit.

Authorities said Thursday that officers in several Vallejo Police patrol cars chased a suspect’s vehicle from Vallejo to Oakland before it crashed near an elementary school around 5 p.m. The school was locked down and parents were escorted on campus to retrieve students.

The Vallejo Police Department had an officer involved shooting while in the City of Oakland. No officers injured. The suspect is en route to the hospital for medical attention. This incident is in connection with an active Vallejo PD criminal investigation. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 1, 2018

Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Watson did not identify the suspect or discuss the suspect’s medical condition.

Vallejo Police did not return phone and email inquiries.